US Veteran: America funds Gaza Genocide while its own people suffer - don't remain silent - Josephine Guilbeau said

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America funds Gaza genocide while its own people suffer – US veteran
💬 “How long are Americans going to remain silent as we watch the theatrics go back and forth with the Trump administration with war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu with the ongoing genocide inside of Gaza?” American veteran Josephine Guilbeau said.
Guilbeau urges Americans to wake up, speak out, and choose humanity over war, warning that “this empire is falling.”