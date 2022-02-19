Ottawa Police Commit Brutal Assault On Protesters.

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Keep your eye on the scene as the person is dragged off into the background by the police and is repeatedly hit with what looks like a gun.
What’s even more upsetting about the entire situation is that these officers seem to be doing much more than simply “following orders.”
Some journalists who are on the scene, like the Westphalian Times’ Marie Oaks, have reported seeing the officers “laughing” as they commit their brutal assaults.