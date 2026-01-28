© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Duncan reveals dark military projects he was part of for DARPA aimed at civilians through extreme and tormenting human experimentation. He explains the workings of mind control and how V2K (Voice 2 Skull) can obtrusively inject voices into people’s minds & wipe their memoriesHe explains the workings of mind control and how V2K (Voice 2 Skull) can obtrusively inject voices into people’s minds & wipe their memories