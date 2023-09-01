Vivek Ramaswamy: We need a generational change in the US

24 views • September 01, 2023

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2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy explains how lawmakers should respond to violent crime on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

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