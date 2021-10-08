Situation Update, Oct 8, 2021 - You are watching a MOVIE: Oval Office FAKED on a sound stage. Biden played by stand-in ACTOR?

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– Major power grid blackouts will occur this winter across the USA due to lack of coal and natural gas supplies, all tracking back to the libtard policies of “green energy” that have dismantled the power grid infrastructure across the USA, Europe and other nations. Full details in the Brighteon.TV episode posted below.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-08-storable-food-company-ceases-operations-us-power-grid-blackouts-to-occur-this-winter.html
0:00 Intro
11:26 Rolling Blackouts
33:40 Headlines
53:11 Is Biden fake?
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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