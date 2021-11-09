X22 REPORT - A Year Is Almost Up, Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Nobody

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A Year Is Almost Up, Nobody Playing The Game Gets A Free Pass, Nobody
The [DS] is panicking, Trump has all the leverage and is exposing the [DS] so all can see. Trump continually reminds the people that is almost a year since [JB] has been office. What is so important about a year? The storm is coming, we will most likely hear the shot heard around the world. Nobody playing the game gets a free pass.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.