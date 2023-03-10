CI-30 pt1 / Galatians - Jews & Greeks

In this Christian Identity 101 series we expose the false Church teaching on the book of Galatians - ch3. This is paret 1 of a 2 part teaching based on Arnold Kennedy's amazing work to be found at: https://israelect.com/reference/ArnoldKennedy/
