Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“Lo, How a Rose e’re Blooming” by Kurt Bestor on “Airus Christmas 2” – Incredibly Beautiful
12 views
channel image
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday |

What is the most beautiful Christmas music you have ever heard? After listening to this, you will probably agree with me that this is in the top two. It really is that spectacular of a performance.

Kurt Bestor said he tried to compose it in the manner of Mozart, and in the process he created a masterwork. The piano and background orchestration play out in perfect harmony, and the textures and nuance of the recording will make it a lasting part of your Christmas for years to come.

Keywords
spiritualchristmasmeditationinstrumentalnew agejazzmozartcarolkurt bestorairus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket