“Lo, How a Rose e’re Blooming” by Kurt Bestor on “Airus Christmas 2” – Incredibly Beautiful

What is the most beautiful Christmas music you have ever heard? After listening to this, you will probably agree with me that this is in the top two. It really is that spectacular of a performance.

Kurt Bestor said he tried to compose it in the manner of Mozart, and in the process he created a masterwork. The piano and background orchestration play out in perfect harmony, and the textures and nuance of the recording will make it a lasting part of your Christmas for years to come.

