A.I. & the Beast

March 27th, 2022
Pastor Dean teaches about the uprising World Government and their schemes which have been foretold in scripture. Evil leaders are carrying out their plans to eradicate our way of living and destroy mankind. God warned us in His word that this day would come, so we need to be ready and willing to live for Him despite the world's threats and persecution. Do not falter under the immense pressure of the world, hold fast until the end!
" Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus." Revelation 14:12
