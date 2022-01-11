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Signs of being vaccine immunocompromised.
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340 views • January 11, 2022
95% of the positive Covid 19 rapid tests are from those who are vaccinated. This is a clear sign that the vaccinated people are becoming immunocompromised. They are being sickened by a weak, anemic variant in which their bodies should easily overcome. Unfortunately, the vaccines made them immunosuppressed and they’ve lost their natural immunogenic capacity due to the innoculation reprogramming of their immune system. The more shots they take, the more predisposed they are to cytotoxic infections. This is happening around the world at the same time. The experts know this to be true as more evidence rolls in from around the world. The knockout punches around the corner.
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