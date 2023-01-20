UK Drs Call for Stopping the Jabs Now

Doctors for Patients UK (DfPUK) was established in September 2022 and has become a fast-growing group of UK doctors dedicated to practising evidence-based, ethical and patient-centred medicine. Our group is borne out of increasing concerns that core principles of medical ethics are being disregarded, such as the oath to “First do no harm”, the respect for individual bodily autonomy and the need to obtain fully informed consent for all medical interventions.

