⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(14 June 2023)

Part I

◽️ Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out long-range sea- and air-launched precision-guided group strikes on clusters of Ukrainian reserves and foreign mercenaries, as well as foreign-made ammunition, weaponry, and military hardware depots. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ Over the past 24 hrs, AFU units made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk directions, continuing to suffer significant losses in manpower and hardware.

📊 In total, since 4 June 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost around 7,500 troops killed and wounded along the contact line, not counting military personnel killed by Russian long-range precision weapons and aviation deep inside Ukrainian territory.

◽️ In Vremevka salient close to Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic), the selfless and competent actions of the defending units, air strikes and artillery fire of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled attacks of two AFU motorised infantry companies, supported by four tanks and 11 armoured fighting vehicles. In the course of combat operations, 4 tanks & 7 enemy armoured fighting vehicles were neutralised.

💥 Russian troops successfully repelled attacks of 2 company tactical groups of the UKR AF near Prechistovka (DPR). The enemy suffered losses of 5 tanks and five armoured fighting vehicles.

💥 Russian troops have hit 5 enemy tanks near Rovnopol (DPR), Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region) & the Oktyabr state farm.

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, an attack by units of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the UKR AF near Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye reg) was thwarted by air strikes of the Ground-Attack Aviation.

💥 In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy losses in the South Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions amounted to over 800 UKR troops, 20 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, howitzers: the Msta-B and D-30 & a Grad MLRS vehicle.

💥 In addition, a depot of artillery ammo belonging to the 65th Mechanised Brig of the UKR AF was annihilated near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg).

💥 In Donetsk direction, 2 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the vicinity of Pervomaiskoye & Petrovskoye (DPR) during the day.

💥 During the fighting, UKR troops suffered losses of over 205 servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles & 2 D-20 howitzers.

💥Ammo depots of the 45th Artillery Brig and the 57th Motorised Infantry Brig of the UKR AF have been obliterated close to Seversk Malyy & Chasov Yar (DPR).

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Grounf-Attack Aviation, artillery & troops of the Zapad GOF have foiled actions of 3 UKR sabotage & recon groups close to Sinkovka, Berestovoye & Artyomovka (Kharkov reg).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 30 UKR troops, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems in this direction in the past 24 hrs.

PART II

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, aviation & artillery of the Tsentr GOF engaged the units of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Terny, Torskoye (DPR) & the Serevryansky forestry.

💥 1 sabotage & recon Group of the Armed Forces of UKR has been neutralised close to Grigorovka (DPR).

💥 In total, over the past 24 hrs, the enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 60 UKR troops, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 pick-up trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled arti sys, one D-20 howitzer & 1 Grad MLRS vehicle.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 50 UKR troops, 9 motor vehicles & 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hrs.

💥 Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU GOF have engaged 107 AFU arti units at their fire positions, manpower & military hardware in 137 areas during the day.

💥 1 P-18 radar for detecting & tracking air targets has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.

💥 RU air defence forces intercepted 2 Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles & 4 HIMARS multiple-launch projectiles during the past 24 hrs.

◽️ Moreover, 20 UKR UAVs have been shot down close to Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye reg), Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov reg) & Valeryanovka (DPR).

📊 In total, 442 airplanes & 238 helicopters, 4,605 UAVs, 426 air defence missile systems, 9,982 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 1,124 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,111 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,947 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.