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EXPOSED! - EXPERTS DESTROY VACCINE PROPAGANDA! - THE TRUTH IS UNSTOPPABLE!
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470 views • September 07, 2021
World Alternative Media

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news coming from scientists across the board including a Harvard Epidemiologist that shows the vaccine is not only inefficient but dangerous!
As countless studies are done on vaccine efficacy, some of the recent studies show that the covid vaccine actually makes you more likely to get sick and also increasing countless other health risks.
That's not all. As autoimmune disorders skyrocket, so does cancer, heart problems, blood clots and more. From the inventor of mRNA to the former VP of Pfizer. From the creator of the PCR to Harvard epidemiologists, the truth is coming out whether the establishment wants it or not.
In this video, we break down the latest fuel for the global uprising as well as further insane provisions the state is attempting to put in place despite the obvious science coming out left and right. The state propagandists still have countless confused cattle but they're also up against tens of millions of strong willed freedom fighters. Trust the science? Or trust the narrative? That question must be asked of the adamant cult of covid.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
vaccinepropagandadeathsdestroydatablood clotssterilizationexpertsinjectionsars-cov-2world alternative media
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