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Make Use Of The Spirit To Overcome The spirit.
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32 views • May 12, 2022
We are battling against fallen spiritual beings who have powers that can copy God in signs and wonders and if possible deceive the very elect. No matter the biblical knowledge we are no match for satan or his angels. This is why Jesus said the comforter or the Holy Spirit will direct us to all truth.
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