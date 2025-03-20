''WE ARE NO LONGER A CHRISTIAN NATION'' ☭ BATHHOUSE BARRY

Obama: We are no longer a Christian Nation





"Whatever we once were, we are no longer just a Christian nation; we are also a Jewish nation, a Muslim nation, a Buddhist nation, a Hindu nation, and a nation of nonbelievers."





"Obama’s 2006 Speech on Faith and Politics". Barack Obama's keynote at the Call to Renewal's Building a Covenant for a New America conference in Washington, D.C., www.nytimes.com. June 28, 2006