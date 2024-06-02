BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WORLD POPULATION DECLINE PREDICTIONS OF THE U.N. - WHO IS THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST NOW?!
Zanimations
Zanimations
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
252 views • 11 months ago

Link directly to the UN's population prediction page. (You can choose different areas of the world, aswell as for the whole world, what I was showing in this vid.)

https://population.un.org/wpp/Graphs/DemographicProfiles/Line/926

Try showing that page to people, I have made the experience, that many dont even want to look at it...

I know not many people will dig on those kind of pages for information. So I made a video, in the hopes that more people get to know about these OFFICIAL predictions.

And might start to ask themselfes some questions.


The only changes i made on those graphs are the coloration and the additional text that is pointing out things. (black text)

These graphs are released under CC3 license (Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)), so i have to mention my changes. Furthermore i have to mention the license and the source. The source is the UN obviously, as seen by the direct link to the page those graphs can be found.

Keywords
unconspiracy theorydepopulationpredictionsoverpopulationpopulation decline
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy