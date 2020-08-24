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Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly
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19 views • August 24, 2020
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A
Best watched with Dr Andy Kaufman's video 'IS COVID-19 REALLY AN EXOSOME AND NOT A VIRUS', who basically says the same thing, that exosomes exist normally in our lung cell fluid: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0277259-dcd7-4d33-b38b-82f4fcbd0966
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IqjMiByvMhMunbzCqHl6dETs4Fw3qY7F/view?usp=sharing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A
Best watched with Dr Andy Kaufman's video 'IS COVID-19 REALLY AN EXOSOME AND NOT A VIRUS', who basically says the same thing, that exosomes exist normally in our lung cell fluid: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0277259-dcd7-4d33-b38b-82f4fcbd0966
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/amp/
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IqjMiByvMhMunbzCqHl6dETs4Fw3qY7F/view?usp=sharing
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