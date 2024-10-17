Optogenetics and the Secret Worldwide Nanotech Experiment | Greg Reese

A peer reviewed study published last Friday documented 55 undeclared chemical elements which have been detected in the Covid gene therapy technology from brands Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

Including several toxic elements such as Aluminum, Titanium, Arsenic, Lead, and Uranium.

The researchers have deduced that the Covid gene therapy technology injections are part of a secret worldwide nanotechnological experimentation program.

These crimes against humanity have still gone unanswered. And we do not know what the intended outcome of it all was. So at his point, we can only guess.

Optogenetics was selected as Method of the Year in 2010 by Nature Video.

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/optogenetics-and-the-secret-worldwide

https://reesereport.com/#donate

Mirrored - Greg Reese







To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/