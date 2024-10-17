Optogenetics and the Secret Worldwide Nanotech Experiment | Greg Reese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A peer reviewed study published last Friday documented 55 undeclared chemical elements which have been detected in the Covid gene therapy technology from brands Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.
Including several toxic elements such as Aluminum, Titanium, Arsenic, Lead, and Uranium.
The researchers have deduced that the Covid gene therapy technology injections are part of a secret worldwide nanotechnological experimentation program.
These crimes against humanity have still gone unanswered. And we do not know what the intended outcome of it all was. So at his point, we can only guess.
Optogenetics was selected as Method of the Year in 2010 by Nature Video.
