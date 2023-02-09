Enoch, the 1st Antarctic Explorer Part 2 - Fojc Radio

Published Feb 8 2023Enoch, the 1st Antarctic Explorer Part 2



Brother David Carrico and sister Traci Vinet will explore the vast desert of Antarctica side by side with the 1st book of Enoch along with other historical and biblical accounts of this land. Get your boots, crampons, hat and some hot coffee, tea or cocoa ready, and join us .