The Tide Is Turning - Andrew Bridgen

Sandi Adams and former British MP Andrew Bridgen discuss some of the main issues shaping the world today. From the suppression and imprisonment of lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and Andrew’s recent trip to Germany to see him in jail, to the woeful state of British healthcare, this wide-ranging conversation tackles a host of important topics.

The pair discuss assisted dying proposals in the UK, and the risk of shifting human life to a value based on cost, not compassion. It is a sensitive subject with far-reaching consequences, and Andrew brings a perspective rarely heard in mainstream discussion.

The conversation also widens out to the war in Ukraine, the flow of western resources, and the powerful corporate and technological forces shaping global conflict and governance.

Also discussed are emerging AI structures, international partnerships, and digital identity proposals, and how they could redefine freedom here in the UK.

Despite the seriousness of the topics, the interview is ultimately energising and uplifting. Public pressure is working, and people are waking up. If we continue to stand firm against government overreach, and insist on truth and accountability, the tide can and will turn.

This is a conversation for anyone who senses that the world is shifting fast and wants to understand how we can still shape the outcome.

----------------------

Andrew has requested that people do not forget Reiner Fuellmich in prison. Letters and cards can be sent to him at:

JVA Bremervörde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

27432 Bremervörde

Germany

Mirrored - UK Column

