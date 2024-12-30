Benjamin Franklin's Almanack Uncovered: Wisdom They Don't Want You to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today - like every day - is a perfect time to revisit the timeless wisdom of his Poor Richard’s Almanack. First published on December 28, 1732, it became a cultural sensation over the next 25 years, blending sharp wit, practical advice, and lessons most people ignore today. In this episode, we’ll explore some of Franklin’s best wisdom that’s just as critical now as it was back then.
Path to Liberty: December 30, 2024