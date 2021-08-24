BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

: PROOF: FRAUD: MORT-GAGE-CONTRACT BY THE David-Wynn: Miller.
: House: Ephraim.
: House: Ephraim.
71 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
137 views • August 24, 2021
~WWW.LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM
~WWW.FORTHECLAIMOFTHELIFE.COM

: AUTHORIZATIONS FOR THE SCREENING AND/OR [RE] POST OF THIS FILM.
: FILM-POSSESS: VOID-EDITING-FILM: LAST-FLAG-STANDING &: POSSESSES-COPYRIGHTS.

~1: ON-LINE/IN-PERSON-SCREENINGS: FREE:
: AUTHORIZATIONS FOR THE SCREENING AND/OR: [RE] POST OF THIS FILM: FREE, IF, VOID-CHARGING-MONETARY-FEES:
**If you wish to share this film for free to others: 1. you may repost or replay for no fee, or screen this film at no cost to others. 2. No changes or edits may be made. 3. Link back to the LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM 4. Copy and paste these instructions wherever you share it for others to see.

~2: MONETARY AND/OR: AD]VERTISEMENT AND/OR: FEE-GENERATING-COSTS:
: [IN]PERSON-SCREENINGS, DIGITAL-[RE]PLAYS/SCREENINGS, SAMPLE=YOUTUBE/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/TWITTER/AND/OR: OTHER-PLATFORMS IN THE BOTH-PART AND/OR: COMPLETE-SHOWINGS WITH THE FILM: LAST-FLAG-STANDING IS WITH THE DUTY OF THE PAYOUT: 50% WITH THE MONETARY-GAINS OF THE PERSON-SCREENING AND/OR: [AD]VERTISMENT ON THE SCREENINGS, PAYOUT-GOES: FILM-MAKER: Rachel-Dara: Prince(: EVERY-21-DAYS, PAYOUT) AT THE PAYPAL.ME.RUSSELLJAYGOULD WITH THE DUTY BY THE JOINING-PERSONS.
**If you wish to share this film for a fee, collect profits or gain on advertising rights, 1. Send an email link to your posting location: at tel(at)lastflagstanding.com, 2. Do not make any changes or edits to the film , 3. Pay it forward by sending 50% of earnings to: PAYPAL.ME/RUSSELLJAYGOULD every 30 days, 4. Link back to the LASTFLAGSTANDING.COM. 5. Copy and paste these instructions wherever you share it for others to see.
Keywords
fraudproofmortgage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Skyrocketing diesel prices crush American truckers as globalist agendas drive the nation toward economic collapse

Skyrocketing diesel prices crush American truckers as globalist agendas drive the nation toward economic collapse

Patrick Lewis
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
One Big Beautiful Bill Act Medicaid cuts begin: Thousands of lawful immigrants lose health coverage, advocates warn of widespread fallout

One Big Beautiful Bill Act Medicaid cuts begin: Thousands of lawful immigrants lose health coverage, advocates warn of widespread fallout

Patrick Lewis
The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

The Depopulation Race: Why the Globalists Are Killing Us Before We Can Revolt

Mike Adams
China Halts October Fuel Exports as Global Diesel Crunch Deepens

China Halts October Fuel Exports as Global Diesel Crunch Deepens

Sterling Ashworth
German Expert Warns: Green Energy Policies Carry Severe Economic, Social Consequences

German Expert Warns: Green Energy Policies Carry Severe Economic, Social Consequences

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy