© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slavery, What Does the Bible Really Say
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • December 30, 2019
A look at what the Bible actually says about slavery.
Other videos referenced:
Galatians Unearthed Part 15 of 21: Spirit of the Law; Adultery; Divorce; Eye for Eye; Love Enemies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaINV...
Should Christians Vote? Does Our Vote Matter? Is the System Rigged? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tevY-...
DEATH OF AMERICA - 13 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Righteous Devils; Polygamy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S_Yz...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 9:24-27
Malachi 2:16
Matthew 19:3-8
Genesis 18:3, 5
Romans 6:16-18
1 Samuel 17:9
2 Samuel 8:2, 6
2 Chronicles 12:1-2, 4
Deuteronomy 28:68
2 Chronicles 12:5-8; 36:20
Genesis 43:18; 44:8-9
2 Kings 4:1
Genesis 50:17-21
Exodus 1:6-14; 13:3; 21:2-11, 20-21, 26-27
Leviticus 25:6-7
Exodus 20:8-10
Deuteronomy 5:15
Leviticus 25:39-55; 26:13
Deuteronomy 12:12, 18; 15:12-18; 23:15-16
Isaiah 56:6
Joshua 24:15
Romans 6:14
Matthew 20:25
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos referenced:
Galatians Unearthed Part 15 of 21: Spirit of the Law; Adultery; Divorce; Eye for Eye; Love Enemies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaINV...
Should Christians Vote? Does Our Vote Matter? Is the System Rigged? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tevY-...
DEATH OF AMERICA - 13 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Righteous Devils; Polygamy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S_Yz...
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 9:24-27
Malachi 2:16
Matthew 19:3-8
Genesis 18:3, 5
Romans 6:16-18
1 Samuel 17:9
2 Samuel 8:2, 6
2 Chronicles 12:1-2, 4
Deuteronomy 28:68
2 Chronicles 12:5-8; 36:20
Genesis 43:18; 44:8-9
2 Kings 4:1
Genesis 50:17-21
Exodus 1:6-14; 13:3; 21:2-11, 20-21, 26-27
Leviticus 25:6-7
Exodus 20:8-10
Deuteronomy 5:15
Leviticus 25:39-55; 26:13
Deuteronomy 12:12, 18; 15:12-18; 23:15-16
Isaiah 56:6
Joshua 24:15
Romans 6:14
Matthew 20:25
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.