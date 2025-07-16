Today's lesson is a profound one: Moshe talks us through what breathing is, what it is not, and how we can improve our breathing and our well-being by learning how to sense and rely ... on a natural mechanism that already exists within us.

If you are new to the Feldenkrais Method, you will note that there is really not much to see here. That is because these lessons are verbally guided in such a way that enables you to discover your own unique way of learning, rather than the traditional "monkey-see, monkey-do" model that most of us have grown up with.

Enjoy the lesson!

[ Original music at the end (and one of the best birthday presents ever!) is from Urs Leonhardt Steiner ~ conductor, musician, friend. ]











