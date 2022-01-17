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TRUDEAU'S MANDATE IS TO STARVE ALL CANADIANS - 38,000 TRUCKERS QUIT - AMERICANS TO QUIT NEXT WEEK
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860 views • January 17, 2022
mirrored fom BNT
HerbalGurl channel
Note: I edited out the song and dance stuff out of this video and only left the info that was important to hear.
This video was originally from bitchute, Wil Paranormal channel
HerbalGurl channel
Note: I edited out the song and dance stuff out of this video and only left the info that was important to hear.
This video was originally from bitchute, Wil Paranormal channel
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