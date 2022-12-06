Has Domestic Terrorism Arrived? 12/06/2022

The FBI joins investigation into North Carolina power outage caused by “Intentional” Attacks on Substations. We see that Shelters are being opened, and Schools being closed just like prophecies has said. Pastor Stan also shares the 5 Major plans to Destroy America. Seems like we are getting closer and closer to an Internal Revolution.



00:00 - Intentional Attacks

05:22 - Shelters Open, Schools Close

07:46 - Ash and Shelters

09:51 - Plans to Destroy America

11:31 - Joseph’s Kitchen

13:32 - Supreme Court Investigation

15:12 - Remove Kevin McCarthy

19:29 - DJT is Back

24:52 - Watchmen’s Package





