Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HUMAN LAB RATS AND THE VAX – THE GOVT HAS DONE IT BEFORE
202 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


October 11, 2022


The covid vax is the biggest medical experiment perpetrated unwillingly on the world populace. People are dropping dead, heart failure, heart disease etc.


The Government in collusion with corporate entities, pharma companies and “health agencies” have been conducting unethical human experiments for nearly 100 years. These victims were unaware that they were test subjects.


Teddy covers numerous Govt. & pharma experiments that have been

conducted on unsuspecting subjects.


The covid vax is the largest unethical medical experiment ever perpetrated on the world stage.


https://teddydaniels.tv/


https://gab.com/teddydanielspa


https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/


Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches


Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy


MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy


MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/


General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/


My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nibfg-human-lab-rats-and-the-vax-the-govt-has-done-it-before.html


Keywords
healthbig pharmacollusionvaccinevaccine injuriesgovernmentmedicinecorporationsfascismdeathsvictimstest subjectsvaxunethicaljabshothuman experimentsinoculationinjectionheart failurecovidhuman lab ratsmedical experimentteddy danielsin the trenches

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket