In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 11, 2022





The covid vax is the biggest medical experiment perpetrated unwillingly on the world populace. People are dropping dead, heart failure, heart disease etc.





The Government in collusion with corporate entities, pharma companies and “health agencies” have been conducting unethical human experiments for nearly 100 years. These victims were unaware that they were test subjects.





Teddy covers numerous Govt. & pharma experiments that have been

conducted on unsuspecting subjects.





The covid vax is the largest unethical medical experiment ever perpetrated on the world stage.





https://teddydaniels.tv/





https://gab.com/teddydanielspa





https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches





Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/





General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/





My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nibfg-human-lab-rats-and-the-vax-the-govt-has-done-it-before.html



