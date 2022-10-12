In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 11, 2022
The covid vax is the biggest medical experiment perpetrated unwillingly on the world populace. People are dropping dead, heart failure, heart disease etc.
The Government in collusion with corporate entities, pharma companies and “health agencies” have been conducting unethical human experiments for nearly 100 years. These victims were unaware that they were test subjects.
Teddy covers numerous Govt. & pharma experiments that have been
conducted on unsuspecting subjects.
The covid vax is the largest unethical medical experiment ever perpetrated on the world stage.
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nibfg-human-lab-rats-and-the-vax-the-govt-has-done-it-before.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.