Mini QEG 2018 going through customs (funny)

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The mini QEG (TeslaGen) folks have been eagerly awaiting this moment: the arrival of Tivon's unit. Development takes a long time on a shoestring budget.
The mini QEG, or the TeslaGen, is a high voltage, six-pole, resonant generator, that is designed to be easy to repair, modify, and capable of powering loads between 700w-900w (conservative).
Driven by a DC motor, this efficient, portable generator is designed to provide electricity off-grid, or during outages and natural disasters.
With further development, this generator has the potential to power itself.
The construction is a simple, yet rugged combination of high strength plastic frame and support rods, and is made using widely available parts and fittings. All parts of this reluctance generator is CNC manufactured, and the Computer Aided Design files for these parts will be made available online through this project at the Clean Energy Academy.
This Tesla-inspired technology is scalable and can be reconfigured to suit the power application of the developer. You will be able to swap rotors and coil windings.
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