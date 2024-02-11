Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wild West of AI : David Icke debates Alex Jones and Elon Musk
channel image
Lander Solon
29 Subscribers
69 views
Published 19 hours ago

Alex Jones and David Icke debate transhumanism. A caller named Adrian (Elon Musk) joins the melee as a powerdrunk advocate of eternal life earned at the cost of marring god's creation. Matt Baker joins momentarily to triumph at the end of the debate.

Keywords
aimarsstaralexjonesbakerdavidtranshumanismmattickemuskelonlinkneuralgraphene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket