Wild West of AI : David Icke debates Alex Jones and Elon Musk

Alex Jones and David Icke debate transhumanism. A caller named Adrian (Elon Musk) joins the melee as a powerdrunk advocate of eternal life earned at the cost of marring god's creation. Matt Baker joins momentarily to triumph at the end of the debate.
