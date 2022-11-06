China Stands Firm on Covid Zero

https://gnews.org/articles/509462
Summary：11/02/2022 The market is abuzz with talk of a rollback of COVID zero curbs and opening of the economy which is very different from what we see now on the ground. And people are trading on this potential for an optimistic outlook in the future.
