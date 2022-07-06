It’s Very Important and Significant That the Brazilian President Has Said They Didn’t Take the Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pken3bf3
07/04/2022 GB News: It’s very important and very significant that someone like Bolsonaro has come forward and said they didn’t take the vaccine. We can feel a lot more confident and empowered to have that conversation amongst ourselves