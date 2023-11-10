Anti-Christ rising...

The actions of the so called `west` are pure Evil. Their utter hypocrisy
is clearly seen, they criticize Russia and scream `war crimes` but when
the attack dog `israel` utterly obliterates women and children seeking
refuge in hospitals, they don`t open their filthy , rotten mouths! How
is this happening? For decades the so called `west` has been planning to
build their Temple in Jerusalem, but they had to convince the world
that the idea was godly. They chose Jerusalem because that`s where God
had his Temple. They had to first contrive a `state of israel` and
convince Christians by telling them that God was restoring Israel, so
they had to twist scriptures from the bible to support their crime. They
painted God as some sort of hooligan who would just kick the
Palestinians out of their land, and protect the fascist-zionists
masquerading as God`s Chosen people. God doesn`t need fascists to
accomplish anything! After the crucifixion of Jesus, God said he would
give people the choice to believe or not. He would not force anything on
anybody. But these fascist-zionists are imposing their destruction on
the people of Palestine and covering their crimes with bible scriptures.
Masons know the bible well and are masters at twisting truth. The state
of Israel is the rising of the anti-christ system and you can see how
all the leaders of the so called `west` seem to bow down to its
dictates. The USA is supplying all the weapons and they are determined
to escalate the war , just enough to destroy Jerusalem so they can build
their Temple to their god in the `new jerusalem`. Through this
abomination they will strive to enslave the entire world. After the war
they will impose a digital currency upon the world and dictate that
their `christ` be worshipped worldwide. They will use violence worldwide
and stamp down any rights people have violently and utterly, until they
accomplish their goals. The covid scam was a sort of test to check how
difficult it would be to remove freedom step by step and how they could
use little dictators and corrupt police and judges worldwide. America
has already fallen and it is America who is driving this takeover. All
our leaders in the `west` have fallen and they are marching us into a
trap that`ll suddenly spring on us like a mouse trap suddenly springs
and paralyses the mouse. We are being lulled to sleep like that mouse
and if we don`t wake up, it`ll suddenly be sprung on us and we will be
totally enslaved. Reject everything from the so called `west` and do not
bow down to their dictates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.