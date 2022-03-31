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The World Has Awakened to the Horrible Fact That the Left’s Operating System is Pedophilia, Satanism, Death – FULL SHOW 3/30/22
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443 views • March 31, 2022
The quickening is here! We are living through of MASSIVE events! Tune in to get the latest on the economy, Russia, and the left’s pedophile agenda to steal your soul and DESTROY our children’s innocence! Today’s broadcast is LOADED with special guests including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Reiner Fuellmich! DO NOT miss this!
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