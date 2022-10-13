Six Members of European Parliament Call Out Pfizer's Albert Bourla for Hiding from the Public

Speakers Include:
00:00 - MEP Cristian Terheș
00:48 - MEP Francesca Donato (Italy)
04:38 - MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania)
12:56 - MEP Virginie Jeron (France)
15:01 - MEP Sylvia Limmer (Germany)
18:26 - MEP Ivan Sincic (Croatia)
22:41 - MEP Christine Anderson (Germany)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.