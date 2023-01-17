STOP INVITING TOXIC PEOPLE TO DINNER - LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO BE ENTERTAINING PEOPLE YOU HATE

So many of you out there allow yourselves to be stressed out by continuing to invite people in your family or extended family that you cannot stand. I've got a very simple rule when it comes to people I cannot stand myself, and that is if they cannot benefit me fiscally and they irritate the living hell out of me, I have nothing to do with them and I usually will declare that as well. Life is far too short to be spending time appeasing and placating those who are stupid, ignorant, pretentious, loud, and always wrong!Far too many families forget that they have a right to be happy in their own homes and forget that they have the right to be happy in their own lives. Toxic people have got to go!





