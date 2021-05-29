Biden's INAPPROPRIATE FLIRTATIOUS REMARK to a MINOR GIRL!

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Surprise.... Biden Makes Another Flirtatious Inappropriate Remark right from the podium during his speech!
WTAF?!?!
Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed."