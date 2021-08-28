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Zohar: The Memory Molecule, Goddess Sophia & the Seven Realms of Archons… [26.08.2021]
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86 views • August 28, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Who or what might be the creator of all things, has been a central tenet of every religious thought since the dawn of humanity. Just when many had thought it was all figured out, the discovery of the Gnostic texts in Nag Hammadi, Egypt changed what we knew about the ancient world and brought to light competing concepts of creation and how we exist within it.
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561 views Premiered 27 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3mGEx9tQDDc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Who or what might be the creator of all things, has been a central tenet of every religious thought since the dawn of humanity. Just when many had thought it was all figured out, the discovery of the Gnostic texts in Nag Hammadi, Egypt changed what we knew about the ancient world and brought to light competing concepts of creation and how we exist within it.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
561 views Premiered 27 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3mGEx9tQDDc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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