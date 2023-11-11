Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Are Welcome - Thank a Vet Geney for NOTHING!
channel image
Real Free News
59 Subscribers
29 views
Published 13 hours ago

Today is Veterans Day and it’s time to tell a vet geney, you are welcome. You are welcome for giving you free money to dress up in your lil soldier costumes and decorate them with your fancy flare like all your extra credit special stars. You are welcome for giving you a free ticket to fly around the world, stay at fancy hotels, and get blacked-out drunk at fancy bars and restaurants. You are welcome for giving you free housing, free pension, and an undeserved free salary so you can retire a multimillionaire after years of disservice. You are welcome for giving you free reign to fail over and over again, losing every made-up and manufactured occupation, and creating completely unnecessary and avoidable casualties from people that put their trust in the most cretinous, clueless, and corrupt military leaders, not just in the world today, but the most stupid, pathetic, and weak military losers in the history of the world. You stupid and worthless turncoats turned the US military into an aimless pathetic joke and stood down and watched as our country was invaded by foreign criminals, killers, and jihad terrorists who just skipped across the border by the carload, boatload, and armyload. So today it’s time to tell a US gAy Froggy Milifairy Farces Vet Geney, you are welcome, and, Thanks for NOTHING. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/thank-a-vet-general-and-admiral-for?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #vet #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #Geney #adminie #retired #loser #stooge #clown #fraud #coward #traitor #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket