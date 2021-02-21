FARMER SAVES A LIFE - Livestock Farming Pt. 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Part 2 of the artic blast livestock farming videos is here. I pull a lamb and Marshall saves a life!
#AmericaNeedsLivestockFarmers
Weather Stick: https://amzn.to/2WhiRLq
Merch at: www.vanroekelffs.com
iowANFarmer, Ben Van Roekel, is a 2nd generation farmer in southern Iowa. His goal on YouTube is to showcase what young farmers have to offer to the agricultural community. He hopes to give the general public a glimpse into what life is like on an American corn, soybean, and hay operation. The channel will focus on farming equipment, repairs, precision ag, and daily operations on the farm. Join him in his daily trials and tribulations in the changing agricultural environment.
Instagram: _iowANFarmer_
Email: [email protected]
Radios! https://midlandusa.com/