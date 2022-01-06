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Happy Capitol Day! January 6
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10 views • January 06, 2022
Today we discuss the new Capitol Day holiday whre we say thanks to the Patriots who took back the Capitol building for We the People of the Unived States of America.
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#astrology #horoscope #capitolbuilding
Max Igan: The Crowhouse on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Subscribe to to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Youtube, Odysee, Brighteon, Twitter, Theta.TV, Rumble
#astrology #horoscope #capitolbuilding
Max Igan: The Crowhouse on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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