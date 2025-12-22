In this bible lesson The Unseen Christmas Story: The birth of Jesus, we will discuss the unseen Christmas story that most people miss in the book of Luke. The true meaning of Christmas is more than twinkling lights, wrapped presents, and festive gatherings—it's a profound story of redemption, love, and hope. In this lesson, we delve into the true meaning of Christmas, exploring how God's incredible gift to humanity transformed the world forever.





Join us as we journey through Scripture, unpacking the significance of Jesus' birth and how it reflects God's ultimate plan for salvation. Along the way, we'll share powerful insights, biblical truths, and heartwarming stories that remind us why we celebrate this special season.





Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com





✨ What You’ll Discover in This Video:





The deeper meaning behind the story of Christmas.

How God's gift offers redemption to all who believe.

Practical ways to embrace the spirit of giving and gratitude.

Encouragement to focus on the eternal significance of this season.

Let’s celebrate the true reason for the season together. Don’t forget to like, comment, and share this video to spread the joy of Christ this Christmas! 🎁





📖 Scripture References:

Isaiah 9:6, John 3:16, Luke 2:10-11





🙏 Let’s connect:

🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe for more biblical lessons and encouragement.

💬 Share your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear from you!