BrightLearn - Should I Be Tested for Cancer? Maybe Not and Here’s Why by Dr. H. Gilbert Welch

This podcast episode, based on Dr. H. Gilbert Welch's book "Should I Be Tested for Cancer? Maybe Not and Here’s Why," critically examines the complexities and potential downsides of cancer testing, urging individuals to weigh the benefits against the risks and make informed, personal decisions about their health.
