U.S. Navy Chief Warns: Xi May Invade Taiwan As Early As The End Of This Year

Summary：On Wednesday, Oct. 19th, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could invade Taiwan as soon as this year. This behavior would catch the United States and the Western world off guard. With the CCP People’s Liberation Army conducting new air and naval military drills off the coast of Taiwan, the U.S Naval Operations Department is making an all-out effort to prepare for a lethal conflict at any time and has already adopted a fight tonight mentality.
