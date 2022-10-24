Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Navy Chief Warns: Xi May Invade Taiwan As Early As The End Of This Year
29 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/486426

Summary：On Wednesday, Oct. 19th, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could invade Taiwan as soon as this year. This behavior would catch the United States and the Western world off guard. With the CCP People’s Liberation Army conducting new air and naval military drills off the coast of Taiwan, the U.S Naval Operations Department is making an all-out effort to prepare for a lethal conflict at any time and has already adopted a fight tonight mentality.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket