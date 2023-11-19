Israeli police brutality attacked peaceful anti-Zionist Jews in occupied Jerusalem and targeted those, who hang Palestinian flags on their homes.
◾️Last week, Israel's police broke into a synagogue in the same neighborhood and arrested two men after finding a Palestinian flag inside.
