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Children are being used as pawns by Teachers Unions for the schools, by CDC and by Government unelected and elected Politicians and Bureaucrats for political gain and by large corporations for financial reasons.
Dr Mark McDonald has a practice in Los Angeles and is a frequent media commentator. He is board-certified in both child & adolescent and adult psychiatry, with extensive additional training in adult psychoanalysis.
Dr. McDonald specialises in the evaluation and treatment of young people with mental illness and over the past decade of post-graduate training, has supervised and taught medical students, residents, and fellows in multiple disciplines of medicine, psychiatry, and therapy.
"Children are being used as pawns" Mark McDonald, M.D.