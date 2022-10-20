"Russian Aggression" - NATO Rehearsing an Amphibious Assault on Crimea, Donbass - Guest Arnaud Develay! - JMDougan, in Russia, 101922

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I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', on Youtube.
"Russian Aggression?" NATO Rehearsing an Amphibious Assault on Crimea/Donbass? With Arnaud Develay!Arnaud and I discuss Nato documents that were leaked. Want to join in the conversation? Call on Telegram, @BadVolf, or Whatsapp +7 903 220 0175. Callers will be limited to five minutes (unless there's something spectacular)
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