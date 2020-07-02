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Mark Steele speaks with Finola on 5G Deployment Fethard village Wexford Ireland
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295 views • July 02, 2020
Finola speaks with Mark Steele - Expert in Military Frequency Weapons and incredible knowledge of 5th Generation telecommunications. The next level in internet wifi and fast speed connections has a few tricks up its sleeve and your life may depend on your knowing the truth. There is an application currently in Wexford County Council 20200588 seeking permission to erect a 50ft 5G mask in the village of Fethard on Sea and I feel it will cause a lot of issues.
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