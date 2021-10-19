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UPDATE FROM EX-QANTAS CAPTAIN GRAHAM HOOD
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120 views • October 19, 2021
15th October, 2021 - Today is a tough day for many of us. Deadlines coming and going, jobs and careers going around the S bend as we descend into an apartheid state. Millions are being singled out as the nation comes to terms with itself.
Original Source : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=402942961303131
Original Source : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=402942961303131
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