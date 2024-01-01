Grow Gardens Go Food

To survive the future we need to take food insecurity into our own hands. In this little town I live in when I walk around I can't see any homegrown Gardens. There are no gardens anywhere. Only overgrown back and front yards with no attempt at growing a garden. There are water problems here because we live in a very hot place and water is definitely a problem. But if we want any chance of surviving what's coming we need to organize people to take food security seriously and that means growing a garden.

