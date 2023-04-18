NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/1

Democrats always want to be able to pack the courts and pack the committees to their favor, no matter what. They are ready to ask the GOP to let them replace Diane Feinstein till she returns with another democrat, because right now the votes are 10 - 10. A tie. The democrats never want that...but they wouldn't do the same if asked by the GOP so why should we do this for them?
